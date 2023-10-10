North Yorkshire Police Investigating Inappropriate WhatsApp Group Circulating Amongst Young People

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation into an “inappropriate WhatsApp group” that is circulating among young people in the Selby area. The police force is currently trying to establish the full circumstances surrounding the creation of the group.

In light of this discovery, parents are being asked to ensure that their children are not part of this group and to continue monitoring their devices. It is important for parents to stay vigilant and take steps to protect their children from potential risks.

If there are any suspicions that a child may be at risk of sexual exploitation or if someone you know has been a victim or may potentially be at risk, visitors are encouraged to visit the North Yorkshire Police website or call 101 for assistance.

To further educate parents on keeping their children safe online, additional information can be found at https://www.ceop.police.uk/Safety-Centre/.

While no specific details of the group have been released to the public, North Yorkshire Police is taking this matter seriously and is determined to investigate further to ensure the safety and well-being of the young people involved.

