Police Investigating Shooting Incident in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police are currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Kitchener during the early hours of Saturday morning. Multiple shots were reportedly fired into a crowd at around 2:25 a.m. near Kinzie Avenue and Weber Street East.

According to police reports, one woman sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot injury and was subsequently transported to a hospital outside the region for treatment. The authorities have not released any further details regarding the motive behind the shooting or the identity of the victim.

In response to the incident, a significant police presence has been deployed to the area of Kinzie and Weber. As part of their ongoing investigation, the police will be utilizing a remotely piloted vehicle (RPV) to aid in gathering crucial evidence. The RPV will be flying over the area, assisting the authorities in their efforts to piece together what transpired.

The police have appealed to the public for any additional information that may help in their investigation. Individuals who have any relevant details are encouraged to come forward and contact the police or provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.

As this investigation progresses, the local community remains on high alert, awaiting further updates from the authorities.