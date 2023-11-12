A Tragic Accident Claims the Life of a Woman in Cambridge

In a devastating incident on Friday night, a 34-year-old woman tragically lost her life in a crash in Cambridge. The accident occurred at around 8:40 p.m. on Preston Parkway at Woods Lane, according to a report the Waterloo Regional Police (WRPS).

The driver of the vehicle veered off the road, resulting in a collision with a tree. The impact of the crash was severe, causing grave injuries to the woman. She was promptly rushed to an out-of-region hospital for medical attention, but sadly, she could not be saved and was pronounced dead.

The WRPS’ Traffic Services Unit is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. They are urging anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation. If you witnessed the collision or have any dash camera video footage, you can provide valuable assistance to the authorities contacting the WRPS Traffic Services Unit at 519-570-9777.

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for vigilance while driving. It is essential for all motorists to exercise caution, obey traffic laws, and avoid any reckless behavior behind the wheel. By adhering to these principles, we can contribute to creating a safer road environment for everyone.

