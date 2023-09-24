Northern Territory Chief Minister Allegedly Assaulted with Pancake

Police are investigating an alleged assault on Northern Territory Chief Minister Natasha Fyles, after a member of the public pushed a cream-covered pancake in her face. The incident occurred at the Nightcliff Markets complex during an event at a bank where Ms. Fyles was in attendance.

An eyewitness reported that the alleged perpetrator verbally abused Ms. Fyles after pushing the pancake into her face, leaving her visibly shaken. Footage of the incident, which was shared on TikTok, shows the woman lunging at Ms. Fyles and pushing a paper plate into her face before using her other hand to push her.

The Darwin Lord Mayor, Kon Vatskalis, who was also present at the event but had left before the incident, described the attack as “disgusting” and stated that he had never seen anything like it in the 30 years he has been in Darwin.

The Nightcliff Markets are located in the same area as Ms. Fyles’ electorate office for the seat of Nightcliff. The office is usually open on Sundays for community engagement. This is not the first incident involving Ms. Fyles this year, as she was previously followed and allegedly harassed anti-fracking protesters during a running competition in May.

The Northern Territory Police have confirmed that they are investigating the alleged assault on Chief Minister Natasha Fyles.

Sources: ABC News

—

Definitions:

– Natasha Fyles – Northern Territory Chief Minister

– Nightcliff Markets – a complex where the alleged assault occurred

– TikTok – a popular social media platform for sharing short videos

– Darwin Lord Mayor Kon Vatskalis – the mayor of Darwin, Northern Territory

– Nightcliff – an electorate in the Northern Territory, where Ms. Fyles’ office is located

– Anti-fracking protesters – individuals who oppose fracking and often engage in protests to raise awareness about the environmental and social impacts of fracking