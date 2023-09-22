Shots Fired Incident Resolved in Superior’s South End Neighborhood

The Superior Police Department has resolved a shots fired incident that occurred in the South End neighborhood of Superior. According to a news release from the police department, they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community. However, there will continue to be a police presence in the area as they investigate the incident.

The incident was reported at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Friday, September 22 in the area of North 58th Street and Baxter Avenue. At least one house was struck gunfire. The police department’s Emergency Response Team responded to the scene and remained there until 6 a.m.

During this time, residents in the area were asked to shelter in place, and people were advised to avoid the area. The police department is urging anyone with information about the incident to call 911 or leave an anonymous tip texting TIP411.

Source: Superior Police Department

