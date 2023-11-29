New Article: Josh Giddey Faces Police Investigation Amid Allegations

Australian basketball player, Josh Giddey, is reportedly under investigation Newport Beach police following allegations of an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl. The 21-year-old, who plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA, has also been subjected to an ongoing league investigation. While details of the police inquiry are limited, authorities are looking into whether a crime occurred.

The age of consent in California is 18, while the legal age to attend nightclubs is 21. Giddey’s involvement with a minor came to light through social media, where photos and videos of him with a female, allegedly underage, spread online. One image in particular showed a shirtless Giddey standing behind the woman.

Despite the ongoing investigations, Giddey has continued to play for the Thunder, showcasing his skills during a recent game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, he faced jeers from opposing fans whenever he had possession of the ball. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault declined to comment on the police investigation.

Giddey, who represented Australia at the World Cup and is expected to play a crucial role in the country’s medal chances at the 2024 Paris Olympics, has received support from coach Brian Goorjian. While acknowledging that the issue is beyond his jurisdiction, Goorjian conveyed his support to Giddey and plans to meet with him in December.

As the investigations continue, it remains to be seen how they will impact Giddey’s career and the future of Australian basketball. Fans and supporters are anxiously awaiting updates on the situation.

