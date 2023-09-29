A32/Gosport Road Crash in Fareham: Clarifying the Facts

The A32/Gosport Road crash in Fareham last night led to the closure of the road while traffic officers attended to the situation. While the crash was described as “serious,” Inspector Matt Moss, the force incident manager, took to social media to address false rumors of a fatality circulating on various platforms.

In a Facebook post in the early hours of the morning, Inspector Moss clarified the situation, stating, “No one has lost their life as a result of this incident, although injuries have been sustained and are serious.” He urged individuals who had posted about a death on social media to consider removing or editing their posts out of respect for the family and friends of those involved.

The Gosport Road closure caused significant disruption, and Inspector Moss acknowledged the importance of reopening the road promptly, mentioning that diversions were already in place. He assured the public that the authorities were doing their best to resolve the situation as quickly as possible but could not provide an estimated time for when the road would reopen.

In a subsequent update, Inspector Moss confirmed that the A32/Gosport Road was fully reopened to traffic. This welcomed news for motorists and residents marked the successful resolution of the incident.

It is essential to exercise caution and responsibility when sharing information on social media. False reports can cause unnecessary panic, distress, and misinformation. Inspector Moss’s call for respect and accuracy in sharing information serves as a reminder to think before posting and to prioritize the well-being of those affected such incidents.

