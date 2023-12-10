Jammu and Kashmir Police Take Action Against Social Media Misuse

Jammu and Kashmir Police have taken legal action against several individuals in the Anantnag, Budgam, Ganderbal, and Baramulla districts of the Kashmir valley for misusing social media. The actions were prompted warnings issued the respective district magistrates, who emphasized the legal consequences for spreading rumors, anti-national narratives, and disruptive information.

In Anantnag, three individuals were identified as Salman Mushtaq Kuttay, Rameez Ashraf Hadi, and Umer Farooq Ganie. They were found to have uploaded hatred videos on their social media platforms, containing inflammatory and seditious statements. The police urged the public to remain vigilant against individuals who spread such content and assured that strict legal action would be taken.

Similarly, Budgam Police took measures to prevent the misuse of social media platforms to spread rumors. Two troublemakers have already been booked and presented before the magistrate. Ongoing investigations are taking place, and the police encouraged the public to collaborate with law enforcement to apprehend any individuals engaging in disruptive activities.

The Ganderbal Police initiated legal action against two individuals, Waseem Mushtaq Malik and Aadil Ahmed Rather, for spreading hateful content on social media. The police emphasized the need for public vigilance and warned that any attempt to vitiate the environment and disrupt public order would be taken seriously.

Baramulla Police also took legal proceedings against an individual named Bilal Ahmad Wani for uploading hateful videos on social media platforms. They reiterated their commitment to addressing inflammatory and seditious statements shared online.

Awantipora Police initiated legal action against Sheeraz Ahmed Beigh for uploading inflammatory and instigating content on social media. They urged the public to be vigilant against such individuals and assured that anyone found engaging in such activities would be dealt with according to the law.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone VK Birdi appealed to parents to monitor their children’s social media use, urging them to counsel their children against misuse. He emphasized that individuals promoting anti-national or terror narratives on social media would face stringent measures and legal action.

It is crucial for society to recognize the potential harm caused the misuse of social media platforms and take appropriate measures to maintain a peaceful environment.