Kashmir Authorities Introduce Guidelines to Regulate Social Media Content

In a bid to curb the spread of content promoting terrorism, secessionism, and communal disharmony, the authorities in Kashmir have issued guidelines for social media users. Under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Section 144, the guidelines aim to provide clarity on appropriate actions citizens should take when encountering objectionable content on social media platforms.

Director General of Police R. R. Swain stated that posting any content on social media that promotes disharmony will be considered a criminal offense in Jammu and Kashmir. A new provision under Section 144 of the CrPC will be introduced to address this issue. The law will encompass all types of content, including messages, videos, and audio, that instigate communal disharmony or threaten others. The authorities plan to make the draft of this law available for public feedback before enacting it.

The guidelines place an emphasis on maintaining a safe online environment and prompt reporting of any suspicious activity. Users are encouraged to report objectionable content to the nearest Police Station or Police Post, accompanied a screenshot and detailed information. In case of accidentally sharing inappropriate content, users are advised to promptly recall the message or issue a clarification to each contact or group it was shared with. The authorities also warn that remaining part of a WhatsApp group propagating terrorism may be seen as agreement and approval of its content.

Furthermore, the authorities in some districts have sought to regulate unregistered news portals and social media news accounts. Kupwara district, for instance, has directed all unregistered news portals to adhere to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules or face legal action.

These guidelines reflect the importance of responsible social media use in curbing the spread of harmful content and maintaining a harmonious online environment.