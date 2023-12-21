11-Year-Old Arrested for False School Shooting Report in Florida

In a shocking incident, authorities in Florida have arrested an 11-year-old boy for falsely reporting a school shooting. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the boy made a fake 911 call from a friend’s cellphone because he wanted to leave school early.

The incident took place on December 5 when the boy told his friend about his intention to go home early. He then used his friend’s cellphone to call 911 and reported a school shooter walking through the hallway of Marion Oaks. The police responded to the call promptly, sending a SWAT team, aviation unit, and K-9s to Horizon Academy.

The false report caused panic and fear among students and teachers, leading to a lockdown of the school. It took a significant amount of time and resources for law enforcement officers to determine that there was no actual threat to the students and staff.

Sheriff Billy Woods expressed his frustration with the incident, stating that the law requires anyone convicted of filing false reports to pay restitution for the cost of the law enforcement response. In this case, the bill could amount to hundreds upon hundreds of man-hours. He emphasized the need for the young boy to understand the seriousness of his actions and the consequences they carry.

It is yet to be determined whether the boy will be represented an attorney. However, he is facing charges including a false report of a mass shooting, misuse of a 911 call, and disruption of a school function.

This incident highlights the importance of understanding the potential consequences of false reports, especially when it involves serious threats like school shootings. Such actions not only disrupt the lives of students, teachers, and parents but also divert valuable law enforcement resources from genuine emergencies.