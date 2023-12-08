Car Thefts Cause Concern and Frustration in Upper Chichester Township

Car thefts and break-ins in Upper Chichester Township have left residents frustrated and fearful. The incidents occurred at approximately 2 a.m. on Euclid Avenue, East Helms Manor, and Meetinghouse Road. Law enforcement authorities are working diligently to identify the culprits responsible for these crimes through video footage and tips.

Tiffany and Allen Hansell woke up to find Allen’s Ford Explorer missing and their other car had been ransacked. Along with the theft, they discovered their toddler’s car seat discarded on the road. Their neighbors’ Ring security footage captured the Hansells’ stolen SUV being driven through the neighborhood, as well as individuals carrying flashlights on a neighbor’s property.

Vincent DiMaggio, another victim, recounted how he and his girlfriend were woken up the sound of their vehicles being stolen from their driveway. While DiMaggio managed to locate his girlfriend’s Kia using GPS, he also witnessed someone driving past him in his stolen car before the police lost track of it.

The Upper Chichester Township police are collaborating with authorities in Delaware after a police pursuit and the recovery of DiMaggio’s girlfriend’s vehicle. Security photos retrieved from a gas station in Wilmington show a masked individual who may have attempted to use the stolen credit card.

Residents are feeling violated and anxious, questioning what may be targeted next. DiMaggio, along with other members of the community, is calling for increased police patrols as a preventive measure. The stolen cars have not yet been found, and investigations are ongoing.

These incidents highlight the need for increased vigilance and security measures in Upper Chichester Township. Residents must remain alert, ensuring their vehicles are properly secured and valuable belongings are not left unattended. Authorities urge anyone with information related to these crimes to contact them promptly.