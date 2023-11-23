New Generation of Schoolies Embrace Responsible Celebrations

Mounted police, the riot squad, and other specialized units have been deployed to the Byron Shire to ensure the safety of this year’s Schoolies. However, contrary to expectations, the graduating high school students of 2023 seem more interested in sober lunches and capturing selfies with the police horses than engaging in drunken debauchery and rowdy behavior.

Previous Schoolies events have often been associated with dangerous youth behavior, leading to increased coordination among various agencies, charities, and volunteer groups to supervise the festivities. However, this year’s police presence is slightly reduced compared to previous years, reflecting a change in the behavior of Gen Z school leavers.

Chief Inspector Matt Kehoe of Byron Bay acknowledges this positive shift, stating, “I’ve certainly seen a change in behavior among young people attending Schoolies… There has been a decrease in assaults, sexual assaults, and antisocial behavior.” The inspector attributes this change to the newer generation of graduates, who are displaying more respect and responsibility during the celebrations.

One noticeable trend among youth nationwide is a decline in alcohol consumption during Schoolies. This shift began before the pandemic, with a growing number of young people choosing not to drink. According to a 2019 survey the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, nearly three-quarters of 14 to 17-year-olds reported abstaining from alcohol, compared to less than 40 percent in 2007. Similarly, 21 percent of respondents aged 18 to 24 claimed to be non-drinkers, compared to 13 percent in 2007.

Chief Inspector Kehoe has observed this change locally and believes that young people nowadays are more interested in experiencing the festivities rather than solely focusing on alcohol consumption. He notes, “In previous years, I would see kids with shopping trolleys filled with alcohol… Nowadays, they prioritize food shopping and may only have a six-pack or a bottle of wine.”

It is encouraging to see the shift in behavior among Schoolies attendees, making the celebrations safer and more enjoyable for all. With a decreased focus on excessive drinking, young people are embracing a more diverse range of experiences, such as dining out, exploring local attractions, and capturing memorable moments with the police horses.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How has the behavior of Schoolies attendees changed over the years?

A: According to Chief Inspector Matt Kehoe, there has been a noticeable improvement in the behavior of Schoolies attendees, with a decrease in assaults, sexual assaults, and antisocial behavior. Young people now prioritize responsible celebrations and are more respectful during the festivities.

Q: Is alcohol consumption among Schoolies attendees decreasing?

A: Yes, there has been a downward trend in alcohol consumption among young people during Schoolies. A 2019 survey conducted the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare revealed that an increasing number of teenagers and young adults are choosing not to drink alcohol, resulting in safer and more responsible celebrations.

Q: What other activities are Schoolies attendees engaging in?

A: Nowadays, Schoolies attendees are diversifying their activities during the celebrations. They are opting for sober lunches, exploring local attractions, and taking selfies with police horses. Young people are embracing a wider range of experiences beyond excessive drinking, making the festivities more enjoyable and memorable for all.