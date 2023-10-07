The State Public Prosecutor Denies Police Involvement in Movie Audio Launch Controversy

The State Public Prosecutor, Hasan Mohammad Jinnah, has stated that the police had no role in the cancellation of the audio launch of the upcoming Vijay starrer movie, Leo. Responding to remarks made a judge regarding recent vandalism and chaos at a theater and during AR Rahman’s concert, Jinnah clarified that the police were not responsible for the incidents.

Videos of broken chairs at Rohini theater in Koyambedu went viral after a special screening of the movie’s trailer. The judge suggested that the situation could have been prevented with proper police permission and law enforcement. However, Jinnah informed the court that the theater management had not obtained permission from the Commissioner of Police, leading to the absence of police protection.

Jinnah also addressed the false narrative being circulated on social media, stating that the police were willing to provide protection if the movie makers desired to conduct the audio launch.

Regarding the mishaps at the AR Rahman concert, Jinnah attributed them to the widespread distribution of counterfeit tickets. These incidents were separate from the Leo movie controversy.

The State Public Prosecutor made these submissions during a plea the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) seeking permission for a route march to celebrate Indian independence, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s Birth Centenary, and Vijayadasami. Jinnah opposed the permission, stating that the proposed route passed mosques and churches, potentially leading to a law and order problem.

The case, titled Raja Desingu v The State of Tamil Nadu, has been adjourned until October 11 to allow for further consideration of the submissions.

Definitions:

– State Public Prosecutor: A government-appointed lawyer who represents the state in criminal cases.

– Audio launch: An event where the audio tracks of a movie are released to the public.

