Transnational Gangs Targeting High-End Homes in Oakland County, Officials Say

According to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, a rise in break-ins at high-end homes in Oakland County has led authorities to believe that transnational gangs, primarily from Chile, are behind the incidents. The suspects, dressed all in black and using special equipment to disable wireless burglar alarms, have been able to quickly and quietly breach windows, steal currency, jewelry, purses, and safes, and escape unnoticed. Bouchard stated that there have been over 30 break-ins since September, with five occurring over the past weekend alone.

In response to the increase in burglaries, a regional task force has been established, consisting of police departments from Oakland County, Wayne County, and Macomb County, as well as federal agencies such as the FBI, U.S. Border Patrol, and Secret Service. Bouchard described the gangs as “very well trained” and noted that they often approach homes in a secluded manner. While they do not appear to be violent, they have been known to target high-end homes for valuable items.

The suspects are believed to be visitors on temporary visas or newcomers from Chile, Venezuela, and Colombia. Bouchard declined to provide specific details about recent suspects or arrests but mentioned that charges are expected to be filed soon. He emphasized that the problem of transnational gangs is a national issue and that collaboration among agencies is essential.

Bouchard urged homeowners in high-end neighborhoods to be vigilant and take precautions to protect their properties. The Franklin police chief reported that a mansion in Franklin village was recently targeted, as well as another house in Farmington Hills. He also expressed gratitude for the involvement of the FBI, which has personnel in Chile and other South American countries to aid in the investigations.