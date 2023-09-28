Body-Worn Cameras Misused Police Officers in England and Wales

A two-year investigation conducted the BBC has uncovered numerous instances of body-worn cameras being misused police officers across England and Wales. The investigation revealed over 150 reports of misconduct, including lost or deleted footage, failure to mark videos as evidence, and officers intentionally turning off their devices. Shockingly, in seven different police forces, there were instances of officers sharing camera footage with friends or colleagues, both in person and via social media. One particularly egregious allegation involved the sharing of explicit photos of a naked individual among officers.

Acting chief constable Jim Colwell, the National Police Chief Council’s lead for body-worn video, expressed his concern about these incidents, stating that they undermine public confidence in policing. However, he also noted that the majority of body-worn camera footage captured positive interactions between police officers and the public. Colwell believes that increasing the release of this footage to the public could help build trust. The Home Office emphasized that police use of technology, including body-worn cameras, must be lawful, proportionate, and justified.

Baroness Louise Casey, who recently conducted a comprehensive review of the Metropolitan Police, criticized the police force for having the “wrong attitude” towards body-worn cameras. She argued that there are likely many hidden incidents that remain unseen due to officers’ resistance to utilizing this important tool. In her report, Baroness Casey highlighted the institutional racism, misogyny, and homophobia within the Met, which was launched in response to the murder of Sarah Everard.

As a result of the review, London Mayor Sadiq Khan established a London Policing Board to aid in the scrutiny of the Metropolitan Police. Additionally, an operational pilot of body-worn cameras will commence in Ireland next year, with plans for full implementation in 2025. Leaders in Scotland, including First Minister Huzma Yousaf, have also expressed their intentions to equip police officers with body-worn cameras.

In conclusion, the misuse of body-worn cameras police officers in England and Wales is a significant concern. Incidents of lost or deleted footage, failure to mark videos as evidence, and the sharing of footage among officers have been reported. These incidents erode public trust in the police force. However, there is still hope that increased transparency through the release of body-worn camera footage could help restore trust in policing. It is crucial for the proper use and regulation of this technology to be enforced.