Suspect Linked to Shooting at Las Vegas University Connected to Multiple Schools, Police Say

Summary: Las Vegas police have announced that the suspect involved in the recent deadly shooting at the University of Las Vegas, Nevada, had a list of targets at both UNLV and East Carolina University. The gunman, identified as Anthony “Tony” Polito, had previously held a tenured associate professor position at ECU before his resignation in 2017. Although Las Vegas police confirmed an active shooter on the UNLV campus, they found the suspect dead shortly after. The investigations are ongoing, and UNLV has closed for the remainder of the week.

A recent tragic incident unfolded at the University of Las Vegas, Nevada, as authorities have revealed that the suspected shooter, Anthony Polito, had compiled a list of targets not only at their institution but also at East Carolina University (ECU). Polito, a former tenured associate professor at ECU, had resigned from his position in January 2017. The ECU community has expressed shock and concern, with some employees reporting that the police visited their homes to ensure their safety given their prior connection to Polito.

Las Vegas police swiftly responded to the active shooter situation at UNLV after receiving reports around 12:04 p.m. According to authorities, the suspect was found dead approximately 20 minutes later. As a result of the incident, UNLV has closed for the rest of the week to provide students and staff with time to recover and mourn.

Polito’s background indicates a varied academic career. Prior to his time at ECU, he attended Radford University, where he achieved a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and statistics. He later pursued a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from Duke University at Fuqua and completed a Ph.D. in Operations Management from the University of Georgia at Terry. At ECU, Polito taught courses on Operations and Supply Chain Management, as indicated on his website.

Authorities are actively investigating the motives behind the shooting and the extent of Polito’s connections to both UNLV and ECU. The incident highlights the importance of strengthening campus security protocols and ensuring the safety of students, faculty, and staff across educational institutions.