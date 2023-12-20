University Shooting Suspect Had List of Targets, Police Say

Summary:

Las Vegas police have revealed that the suspect in the deadly shooting at the University of Las Vegas, Nevada, had a targeted list of individuals at the school and at East Carolina University (ECU). The gunman has been identified as Anthony “Tony” Polito, a former tenured associate professor at ECU. Police sources have indicated that Polito had been attempting to secure a job at UNLV. While his LinkedIn page describes him as a “Semi-Retired University Professor,” his academic career spans various universities, including Radford University, Duke University, and the University of Georgia.

Authorities Uncover Disturbing Details in University Shooting

Las Vegas police have released shocking information surrounding the deadly shooting at the University of Las Vegas, Nevada, revealing that the suspect, Anthony “Tony” Polito, had compiled a well-organized list of targets. This list reportedly included individuals from the Las Vegas school as well as East Carolina University (ECU). Polito, a former tenured associate professor, had abruptly resigned from ECU earlier this year, leaving behind a trail of questions regarding his motive.

ECU employees were visited police officers late last night, as authorities sought to ensure their safety due to their previous connection to Polito. The suspect had also been actively pursuing employment at UNLV, according to sources from the Associated Press.

Polito’s LinkedIn page, where he describes himself as a “Semi-Retired University Professor” in Las Vegas, provides insight into his academic journey. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and statistics from Radford University before completing his MBA at Duke University. Recently, he graduated with a Ph.D. in Operations Management from the University of Georgia. Polito’s website, tonypolito.com, highlights his expertise in teaching Operations and Supply Chain Management courses during his tenure at ECU.

As the investigation into this tragic event unfolds, UNLV has announced the closure of its campus for the remainder of the week. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining a safe and secure environment at educational institutions.