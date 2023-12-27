Colorado Supreme Court Justices Investigated for Possible Threats Amidst Donald Trump Ballot Ruling

Authorities in Colorado are currently investigating potential threats against state Supreme Court justices, following a ruling that barred former President Donald Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot. The Denver Police Department has confirmed that they are providing extra patrols around the homes of the justices, while the FBI is assisting in the investigation. The ruling, which disqualified Trump under a clause of the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment, has sparked concerns of a backlash from political conservatives and Trump supporters.

Reports have emerged of violent rhetoric and threats directed at the four Colorado justices who sided against Trump. Right-wing online forums have allegedly featured messages calling for the justices’ personal information to be exposed, including one message that stated, “All f**ing robed rats must f**ing hang.” The Denver Police Department released a statement acknowledging the incidents and affirming their commitment to thoroughly investigate any reports of threats or harassment.

The investigation coincides with escalating inflammatory rhetoric from Trump himself, who has recently posted messages on his Truth Social platform calling on his political opponents to “rot in hell.” Trump has also posted a poll on the platform, highlighting that the word voters most associate with a potential second term under his leadership is “revenge.”

The Colorado High Court’s ruling is the first in U.S. history to officially deem a candidate ineligible for the presidency under the 14th Amendment. The court determined that the insurrection clause of the Amendment applied to Trump due to his role in inciting the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The decision will only affect the State’s Republican primary on March 5, with the ruling delayed until January 4, 2024, to allow time for an appeal.

Meanwhile, Trump is facing criminal charges in federal court and the state of Georgia for his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.