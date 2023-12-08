Man Arrested for Possession of Illegal Firearm Modification

Summary: An Evansville man was apprehended the authorities after posting a video on social media depicting an illegally modified firearm. Christopher Hutchison, 18, shared a video on Snapchat where he showcased a Glock handgun equipped with prohibited attachments and a machine conversion device. The device allows a semi-automatic weapon to function as a fully automatic firearm. Hutchison was taken into custody for resisting law enforcement and being in possession of a machine gun.

In a recent incident in Henderson, Kentucky, law enforcement arrested Christopher Hutchison for his involvement in the possession of an unlawfully modified firearm. Hutchison had uploaded a video on his Snapchat account, displaying a Glock handgun that had been altered with various attachments. This caught the attention of the Evansville Police Department, who subsequently located Hutchison based on the video’s geolocation data.

The video showcased Hutchison proudly brandishing the handgun on a porch in the 1000 block of Second Avenue. Alongside the extended magazine and laser attachment, the firearm was equipped with a machine conversion device, colloquially known as a “Glock switch.” Such modifications are highly illegal in the state of Indiana, according to a new legislation.

Upon discovering Hutchison’s location, the Evansville Police Department dispatched uniformed officers to apprehend him. However, upon seeing the approaching officers, Hutchison decided to evade the law enforcement agents and initiated a hasty retreat through an alley near Columbia Street.

While fleeing, Hutchison disposed of the modified handgun, tossing it aside in the vicinity of the 900 block of Columbia Street. A diligent search the officers led them to discover the firearm lying on a sidewalk behind an abandoned property.

Ultimately, Hutchison’s attempt to escape proved futile as he was taken into custody at the corner of Missouri Street and Second Avenue. The 18-year-old offender now faces charges of resisting law enforcement and the possession of a machine gun, both of which carry serious legal consequences in the state of Indiana.

This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers associated with the illegal modification of firearms and the importance of enforcing legislation to ensure public safety.