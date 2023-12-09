Man Arrested After Posting Video of Illegally Modified Handgun on Social Media

Summary: A man from Evansville, Indiana was arrested after he posted a video on Snapchat showing an illegally modified handgun. The video caught the attention of authorities who tracked down the suspect and apprehended him.

According to reports, Christopher Hutchison, 18, shared a video of himself brandishing a modified Glock handgun equipped with various illegal attachments, including an extended magazine, a laser attachment, and a machine conversion device known as a “Glock switch.” These devices transform semi-automatic weapons into fully automatic ones.

Upon discovering the video, a police officer from the Evansville Police Department located Hutchison on Second Avenue and alerted other officers nearby. However, Hutchison attempted to flee from the authorities, making his way down an alley near Columbia Street. During his escape, he discarded the handgun, which was later found behind an abandoned home on a sidewalk.

Eventually, law enforcement managed to apprehend Hutchison at the corner of Missouri Street and Second Avenue. He now faces charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of a machine gun.

This incident highlights the potential dangers associated with illegal firearm modifications and the role social media plays in aiding law enforcement. By posting the video online, Hutchison unknowingly drew attention to his activities, ultimately leading to his arrest. Authorities are emphasizing the importance of responsible firearm ownership and highlighting the significance of adhering to local gun laws to prevent such incidents from occurring.