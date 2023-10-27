New Guidelines Issued to Protect Israelis from Phone-Hacking Attempts

Israeli police and the National Cyber Directorate have recently issued a warning to Israeli citizens, urging them to avoid answering WhatsApp calls from unknown numbers overseas. The authorities believe that these incoming calls could potentially be part of a larger phone-hacking scheme. While some of these calls have reportedly originated from US phone numbers, the origin of others remains unknown.

The primary objective of these calls appears to be to cause panic and harassment among Israelis, with the possibility of attempting to hack their WhatsApp accounts. To protect themselves, Israeli citizens are strongly advised not to answer these calls and refrain from calling them back. Importantly, the cyber directorate has reassured the public that answering such calls will not lead to their phones being hacked or damaged.

The issue has been reported to Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, and is currently being investigated. Meanwhile, authorities have recommended that WhatsApp users adjust their privacy settings to limit calls from unknown numbers and take steps to block and report any suspicious numbers. It is also advised to exercise caution when dealing with links sent from unknown sources.

These guidelines have been issued in response to a recent surge in cyberattacks on Israeli companies amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The attacks were triggered the violent actions of the Hamas terror group in southern Israel three weeks ago. In light of these heightened security concerns, it is crucial for Israeli citizens to remain vigilant and adopt measures to protect their online privacy.

