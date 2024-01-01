Content Creator Detained Following Engagement with Popular Instagram Blog

A content creator, Adebukola Kolapo, has reportedly been held in custody the National Cybercrime Centre of the Nigeria Police Force in Abuja for the past three weeks. His arrest is said to be linked to his frequent interactions with the popular Instagram gossip blog, ‘Gistloverblog Mediaoutlet’.

According to sources, Kolapo was an active follower of the blog and had even been a beneficiary of their scholarship scheme in 2022. He was apprehended alongside another follower of the blog, Nnedum Dollar, after being lured unknown individuals to organize an event for them in Ibadan on December 3, 2023.

In an exclusive interview with PUNCH Metro, Kolapo’s father expressed his dissatisfaction with the arrest, stating that his son had not committed any crime and that the arrest was unjust. He explained, “My son informed me that he was invited to be an MC at a party in Ibadan. He called me later in the evening to say he had been arrested, claiming it was because of Gistloverblog.”

The father further added that when he went to the police stations in Iyaganku and Eleyele looking for his son, he was informed that Kolapo had been taken to Abuja officers from the capital city. Due to the expensive travel costs, he had been unable to see or communicate with his son since then.

It has been reported that the blog’s owner has engaged a lawyer to secure Kolapo’s release, but the process has been hindered the police officers involved. The exact reason behind his arrest remains unknown.

An anonymous source highlighted that the arrests were likely made due to the individuals’ active engagement on the Instagram blog. The authorities may have believed that apprehending them would lead them to the mastermind behind the gossip blog.

Efforts to reach out to the Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.

