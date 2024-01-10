West Bengal Minister Files Police Complaint Against BJP Leader for Defamatory Remarks

In a recent development, West Bengal Minister and senior TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya has filed a police complaint against BJP leader Amit Malviya for allegedly making defamatory remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The complaint comes after Malviya’s post on a social media platform where he claimed that a wanted TMC leader had escaped the law enforcement agencies with the patronage of Mamata Banerjee.

Bhattacharya expressed her concern over Malviya’s remarks and emphasized the urgency for immediate action against him. She stated to reporters, “We have filed a police complaint and have urged them to take necessary action.” Bhattacharya also requested the police to treat the complaint as a First Information Report (FIR).

However, the state BJP criticized the TMC’s actions, accusing them of trying to suppress the truth. BJP leader Rahul Sinha defended Malviya’s statement, stating that it was the TMC government’s negligence that had led to an increase in criminal activities in the state.

While the political landscape of West Bengal remains charged with tensions between the TMC and BJP, it is clear that both parties have differing opinions on the matter. The police will now have to investigate the complaint and determine the appropriate course of action.

It is important to note that the content of this report is auto-generated and sourced from PTI news service, and ThePrint holds no responsibility for its content.