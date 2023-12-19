North Miami Beach Police Chief Placed on Administrative Leave Amid Investigation

In a surprising development, the police chief of the North Miami Beach Police Department has been placed on administrative leave. The announcement of Chief Harvette S. Smith’s leave comes as a result of an ongoing investigation conducted the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. While on administrative leave, Chief Smith will not be reporting to work as usual. Instead, she will be in contact with city officials remotely.

The investigation revolves around a disturbing family dispute that has escalated to court and caught the attention of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Multiple court filings in Miami-Dade County Family Court contain serious allegations against Chief Smith. These filings, submitted a relative, accuse the chief of stalking, previous threats, harassment, and even threats of physical harm involving weapons.

One court filing the relative claims that she perceives Chief Smith as an imminent threat to her safety. According to the documents, the chief allegedly made a statement during an argument, suggesting that she is “trained to kill.” Although the relative sought a restraining order against the chief, it was ultimately denied a judge.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has been notified of the situation and has assigned inspectors to investigate further. The City Manager of North Miami Beach, Mario Diaz, emphasized the importance of resident safety and assured that the police department is continuing to operate normally.

Interestingly, this administrative leave comes shortly after a special mayoral election, in which Evan Piper was elected as the new mayor. The election was prompted the suspension of former mayor Anthony DeFillipo, who faced charges of illegally voting in multiple elections. It is worth noting that Chief Smith has not been charged with any criminal offenses at this time.

As the investigation unfolds, more details are expected to come to light. The North Miami Beach community awaits further updates on the situation, with a focus on the safety of its residents being of utmost importance.