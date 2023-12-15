Gilbert Police Dispels Rumors of “Gilbert Goons” Involvement in Teen Violence

In a recent statement, the Gilbert Police Department addressed the rumors and social media reports surrounding a group of Gilbert teens known as the “Gilbert Goons.” Contrary to these allegations, Police Chief Michael Soelberg confirmed that there are no police reports linking the group to any criminal activity.

The speculation about the “Goons” arose in the wake of the tragic deaths of three East Valley teens – Preston Lord, Hailey Stephens, and Jamiere Jenkins. While arrests have been made in the Casa Grande and Pinal County investigations, the Queen Creek Police Department is still actively working on their thorough investigation.

The Gilbert Police Department wants to make it clear that they condemn any violence within the community and are committed to investigating and prosecuting those responsible for any acts of violence. They urge community members to report any concerns or relevant information directly to the police department to ensure proper follow-up and investigation.

Gilbert PD has been actively investigating all reported incidents and will continue to take the necessary actions to address any concerning behaviors or crimes promptly. They also emphasize the importance of avoiding online confusion or misinformation reporting incidents to the police department rather than relying on social media.

The department remains dedicated to ensuring the safety of the community and is working on teen safety education through school resource officers, a crime prevention team, and their social media channels.

While the “Gilbert Goons” have been a topic of discussion on social media, Chief Soelberg clarifies that there is no evidence connecting the named group to any reported criminal activities in Gilbert. He reassures the community that the police department will continue to investigate and address any incidents to ensure justice for the victims and their families.

It is crucial to present accurate information and avoid spreading false rumors, especially in sensitive matters like teen violence. Community members are urged to contact the Gilbert Police Department directly at 480-503-6500 to report any information or concerns related to these incidents.