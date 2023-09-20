Police Arrests WhatsApp-Connected Robbery Gang

The Gokak rural police have successfully apprehended nine individuals who were part of a robbery gang that utilized WhatsApp to communicate and coordinate their criminal activities. The gang created groups with names such as “Khilari Gang of Benachinamarady” and “Gokak SP Sarkara gang” on WhatsApp. The arrested members include Nagappa Madara, Yallappa Geesaningavagola, Krishna Pujeri, Ramasiddha Tapasi, Beersiddha Gundi, Uddappa Khilari, Parasurama Gondhali, and Akasha of Gokak Taluk.

Unlike most WhatsApp users who utilize the platform for regular messaging purposes, this gang exploited it for organizing and executing robberies. They would strategize their criminal endeavors in these WhatsApp groups, discussing various details such as the location and method of their crimes. Additionally, they formed sub-groups among themselves to carry out robberies, extort money, and spread fear within the local community.

The gang’s activities came to the attention of the authorities when a woman reported being robbed of her gold chain and ring on September 14 while traveling from Gokak to Kanasageri. Following her complaint, the Gokak rural police initiated investigations into multiple cases, including robbery, extortion, two-wheeler vehicle theft, and cattle theft across various villages within their jurisdiction.

To combat these incidents, senior police officers formed an investigative team led Gokak CPI Gopal Rathoda. The team’s diligent efforts ultimately resulted in the successful capture of the gang members. Dr. Bhima Shankar Guleda, the District Superintendent of Police, praised the officers involved in the operation and emphasized the need for thorough investigations into the gang’s potential involvement in other criminal activities.

During the arrests, the police seized a significant amount of evidence, including 10,200 in cash, nine mobile phones, 15 grams of gold jewelry, six bikes, one vehicle, and various weapons used the gang. Consequently, the arrested individuals now face multiple charges, with further investigations still ongoing.

Source: Coovercolly IndreshHans News Service | 20 Sep 2023 8:48 AM GMT