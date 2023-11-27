Women’s Participation in Politics Hindered Online Harassment, Says Commissioner

Police and crime commissioner John Dwyer has acknowledged the growing issue of intimidation faced public figures and its impact on women’s willingness to run for political office. The difficulty in recruiting candidates from political parties was brought to his attention Warrington councillor Jane Whalen during a meeting of the police and crime panel.

Councillor Whalen highlighted the challenges faced women who were reluctant to put themselves forward for public office due to the burden of social media harassment. The prevalence of online abuse and the reluctance of local police to intervene in what they perceive as political matters compound the issue. Councillor Whalen also raised concerns about individuals surveilling and intimidating candidates, which she claimed were happening in Warrington and potentially in other areas as well.

The damaging impact of social media on democracy and politics prompted Councillor Whalen to seek closer collaboration between the police and local authorities. How to better address the problem was her question to the police commissioner.

In response, Mr. Dwyer acknowledged that while the police preferred not to involve themselves in political matters, there were instances where individuals crossed the line and action needed to be taken. Recognizing the importance of encouraging a diverse range of people to participate in public office, he expressed his intention to discuss the force’s approach and attitude towards these issues with the chief constable.

Mr. Dwyer also reassured anyone who felt that their complaints about online harassment were not taken seriously the police that they could contact him directly. He pledged to personally escalate the matter to the chief constable.

The challenges outlined Councillor Whalen shed light on a significant barrier to women’s political participation—online harassment. Addressing this issue is crucial not only for ensuring a fair and inclusive democracy but also for encouraging more diverse voices in decision-making processes.

