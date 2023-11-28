New Tactics Used Cybercriminals to Scam Police Officers on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has become a popular platform for cybercriminals to target unsuspecting individuals, and the latest victims are police officers in Gurugram, India. An unidentified person recently impersonated Gurugram’s commissioner of police, Vikas Kumar Arora, on WhatsApp, using a fake profile picture to deceive his subordinates into giving him gifts.

The suspect sent identical messages to several officers, instructing them to purchase gift cards from Apple and Amazon worth ₹50,000. Furthermore, the officers were asked to send the suspect the codes of the gift cards, which would be used to make purchases. However, the police quickly realized that it was a cyber fraud scheme and engaged in conversation with the impersonator.

In an attempt to catch the scammer, one of the officers offered to provide banking details instead of the gift cards. The suspect readily provided the details but disappeared when he realized he would not receive any money. The incident was reported to the Cybercrime police station, and an FIR was registered.

This is not the first time police officers in India have been targeted in this manner. A similar incident occurred in Sonepat police over a year ago. Cybercriminals often sell coupon codes or gift cards on the dark web at discounted rates, receiving payments in cryptocurrencies to avoid detection. Unfortunately, buyers of these codes are often unaware that they are participating in illegal activities, making them susceptible to legal consequences.

Law enforcement agencies have warned individuals to be cautious when receiving unexpected messages or requests for money on WhatsApp. It’s important to verify the authenticity of the sender and report any suspicious activity to the appropriate authorities.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: How did the cybercriminal impersonate the police commissioner?

A: The suspect used a virtual number to create a WhatsApp account and used the commissioner’s picture, available on the Gurugram police’s official website, as a profile picture.

Q: Were the police officers able to trace the cybercriminal?

A: The suspect vanished after realizing he would not receive any money. However, an FIR was registered, and the investigation is ongoing.

Q: How do cybercriminals sell gift card codes on the dark web?

A: Cybercriminals sell these codes at discounted rates after receiving payment in cryptocurrencies, which helps them evade detection.

Q: How can individuals protect themselves from such scams?

A: It’s important to be cautious when receiving unexpected messages or requests for money. Verify the authenticity of the sender and report suspicious activity to the authorities.