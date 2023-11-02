Teen Social Media Trend Leads to Spike in Car Thefts, Police Respond with Safety Tips

In recent months, a troubling social media trend has emerged, changing the way police handle car thefts in neighborhoods across the country. This trend, which involves teens breaking into Kias and Hyundais to go joyriding, has become a major concern for both car owners and law enforcement agencies alike. According to recent reports, Green Bay has seen a significant increase in auto thefts, with Kia and Hyundai vehicles being the primary targets.

Police authorities in Green Bay attribute the rise in car thefts to the fact that the security systems in these particular car models are not as advanced as those found in other vehicles. This makes it easier for thieves topass the security measures and start the car without much difficulty. They typically gain entry breaking the quarter glass on the vehicle, which does not trigger the alarm. Once inside, they proceed to open the steering-wheel console and start the car using a screwdriver or USB drive instead of the key.

To combat this alarming trend, both law enforcement and car repair experts are urging car owners to take proactive measures to protect their vehicles. One piece of advice is to invest in a visible steering-column lock, which acts as a deterrent to potential thieves. By making it clear that their target is protected, car owners can greatly reduce their risk of falling victim to car theft.

Additionally, authorities recommend parking in well-lit areas, near surveillance cameras, or in the vicinity of Ring doorbell cameras. These measures can dissuade criminals from attempting to break into a car due to the increased risk of getting caught on camera.

While the prevalence of this social media trend is concerning, police efforts are already yielding results. Reports indicate that numerous individuals have been apprehended and charged in connection with auto thefts, with a significant portion of the offenders being teenagers as young as 12 and 13 years old.

In conclusion, it is crucial for car owners to remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions to protect their vehicles from theft. By following the safety tips provided law enforcement agencies, individuals can greatly reduce their risk of becoming victims of this social media-driven trend.

