A Nigerian Woman Arrested for Claiming Tomato Paste Tasted Sugary

A Nigerian woman named Chioma Okoli has been arrested after claiming on Facebook that a tomato paste she bought tasted sugary. The tomato paste in question is a brand called Nagiko, manufactured Erisco Foods Limited in Lagos. Okoli posted about her experience on September 17, asking other users if they had similar encounters with the product.

Erisco Foods Limited has disputed Okoli’s claim, stating that it is “untrue and unfounded” that their tomato paste tastes sugary. The company, known for its commitment to manufacturing high-quality Nigerian tomato products, believes this accusation is an attempt to discredit their image and challenge their market dominance.

After Okoli’s Facebook post went viral, she was arrested the police. The Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Babatunde Iruka, confirmed the arrest and announced that the suspect had been transferred to Force Headquarters in Abuja.

This incident has sparked controversy, with human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong criticizing Erisco Foods Limited for allegedly instigating the arrest and detention of a customer over a negative review. Effiong argues that the company should have responded to Okoli’s review in a more public and respectful manner, rather than involving the police.

This arrest raises concerns about the role of the police in handling civil disputes in Nigeria. Effiong points out that it is troubling how easily the police can be weaponized anyone, without considering the consequences. The incident highlights the need for police reform and a more constructive approach to resolving consumer complaints.

