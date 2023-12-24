Staying Safe and Responsible During the Holiday Season

As the holiday season kicks into high gear, it’s important to balance the excitement and festivities with safety and responsibility. While many flock to vibrant cities like Brighton for a fun-filled Christmas weekend, the local police force is reminding everyone to have a great time while also keeping the peace.

In an effort to spread their message effectively, the police took to social media with a clever plea. Rather than using a stern tone, they used humor and wordplay to engage the community. Their message was clear: have fun, but stay within your limits and look after one another.

With the city expected to be bustling with people enjoying festive drinks, the police want everyone to be mindful of their actions. They will be working round the clock to ensure public safety and will be on the lookout for any mischievous behavior. So, before you think about causing a scene, remember to “claus” any disruptive ideas.

Partying responsibly is key during this time of year, and the police are encouraging revelers to be their “best elf.” Take care of yourself and your friends, making sure that everyone gets “ho-ho-home” safely. Plan your journey in advance, considering any changes to public transport timetables over Christmas.

Ultimately, the police force wants everyone to have a joyous Christmas weekend while keeping in mind the importance of responsible behavior. Enjoy the festivities, indulge in a few seasonal tipples, but always remember to drink responsibly. Let’s make this holiday season a safe and memorable one for all. Happy Christmas everyone! #GetHomeSafe #DrinkResponsibly