Arrests Made in Rock Falls Disturbance

In a recent incident in Rock Falls, local authorities swiftly responded to a disturbance that unfolded on Lindy Avenue late on Saturday night. As law enforcement arrived at the scene, they intercepted a vehicle attempting to leave the area, prompting them to investigate further. During their search, officers uncovered a startling discovery – a 17-year-old boy had a loaded handgun concealed in his waistband. Furthermore, a second handgun was recovered from within the vehicle.

Consequently, all occupants of the vehicle were placed under arrest, and the firearms were seized the police. The individuals faced a range of charges relating to the possession of firearms and ammunition. Riley C. Baker, a 19-year-old resident of Rock Falls, was charged with possession of a firearm without a FOID (Firearm Owner’s Identification) card, possession of ammunition without a FOID, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Andrew Heidenreich, also 19 years old, hailing from Forreston, was charged with unlawful possession of ammunition without a FOID. Lastly, the 17-year-old boy from German Valley faced multiple charges, including possession of a firearm without a FOID card, possession of ammunition without a FOID, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, resisting a peace officer, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Following the proper legal procedures, Baker and Heidenreich were processed and subsequently released with a future court date, operating in accordance with the provisions of the Safe-T Act. In contrast, the 17-year-old boy was brought into the custody of the Kane County Juvenile Detention Center.

The Rock Falls Police Department received valuable assistance from the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office in handling the situation effectively. Authorities continue to prioritize the safety and security of the community, ensuring that incidents such as this are promptly addressed in order to maintain peace and harmony within the city.