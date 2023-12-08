Social Media and Intolerance: A Global Phenomenon

The proliferation of social media and the rising intolerance among communities are factors contributing to the growing polarization around the world, including in India, according to Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud. Speaking at the Jamnalal Bajaj Awards function, Chandrachud highlighted India’s unique ability to sustain democracy and engage in dialogue, which sets it apart from many other countries that gained independence during the same period.

The Chief Justice emphasized that the polarization seen today is not limited to India but is a global phenomenon. He pointed out that the growth of social media, the sense of intolerance among communities, and the short attention span of the younger generation are all contributing factors. Chandrachud noted that this polarization is a result of free markets and technology.

India’s post-independence journey stands out as it managed to sustain democracy while many other nations faced challenges. The Chief Justice attributed this success to India’s internalization of democracy and constitutional values, as well as its pluralistic culture and culture of inclusion.

Chandarchud also discussed the importance of public service and the challenges faced those who choose this path. While individuals may have to make personal and professional sacrifices, public service plays a crucial role in building a thriving society. The judges play a crucial role in resolving injustices within the boundaries of the law, but they also acknowledge the limitations of the law in creating a truly just society.

The Chief Justice emphasized the importance of the law in providing a framework for organized discourse and replacing the power of bullets with the power of reason. However, he also acknowledged that justice can sometimes go beyond the law, and it is important for individuals and communities to tap into their innate goodness to achieve justice beyond legal boundaries.

The 45th edition of the Jamnalal Bajaj Awards honored individuals who have made significant contributions to social service, including Dr. Regi George and Dr. Lalitha Regi from the Tribal Health Initiative, Dr. Ramalakshmi Datta from the Vivekananda Institute of Biotechnology, Sudha Varghese from Nari Gunjan, and Raha Naba Kumar from the Gandhi Ashram Trust. These awardees serve as inspiring examples of the positive impact that individuals can have on society through their dedicated work.