Social Media and Intolerance: The Global Phenomenon

In a recent speech, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud highlighted the growing polarization across the world, including India, fueled the rise of social media and the increase in intolerance among communities. Chandrachud acknowledged that this polarization between right and left, and the center, is not unique to India, but a widespread phenomenon.

While discussing India’s journey towards independence, Chandrachud emphasized the country’s ability to sustain democracy and engage in dialogue as distinguishing factors. He noted that many nations that gained independence alongside India were unable to achieve true self-governance. Chandrachud attributed India’s success to the internalization of democracy and constitutional values, as well as its pluralistic culture and inclusive humanity.

However, Chandrachud also recognized the challenges faced those who choose to embark on a path of public service. He highlighted the personal and professional sacrifices required, as individuals navigate the delicate balance between public duty and personal aspirations.

As judges, Chandrachud acknowledged that they often come face to face with injustice. While they aim to resolve injustices within the boundaries of the law, they also recognize the limitations of the legal system in creating a truly just society. Chandrachud stressed the importance of a framework that allows organized discourse and replaces the power of bullets with the power of reason.

Chandrachud further emphasized that the law can be a source of immense good, but it can also lead to arbitrariness depending on who wields it and the social conditions in which it is applied. He called for a deeper understanding of human hearts and communities to tap into innate goodness and seek justice beyond the confines of the law.

The Jamnalal Bajaj Awards were also presented during the event, honoring individuals who have made significant contributions to social service. Dr. Regi George, Dr. Lalitha Regi, Dr. Ramalakshmi Datta, Sudha Varghese, and Raha Naba Kumar were recognized for their work in fields such as healthcare and women’s empowerment.

It is evident that the rise of social media and growing intolerance are global phenomena affecting various countries, including India. By recognizing the challenges and embracing the values of dialogue and inclusion, societies can strive to overcome polarization and work towards a more harmonious future.