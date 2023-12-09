Social Media and Intolerance: Understanding the Global Polarization

In today’s interconnected world, the rise of social media has significantly contributed to the polarization that we witness across various societies. This phenomenon, which is not exclusive to India, has created divisions between the right, left, and the center. The Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, highlighted this issue while speaking at the Jamnalal Bajaj Awards for promoting Gandhian principles.

Furthermore, the Chief Justice pointed out that the younger generation’s short attention span has further exacerbated the problem of polarization. The influx of information through social media platforms contributes to the creation of echo chambers and the reinforcement of one’s beliefs, often leading to intolerance towards opposing views.

However, the Chief Justice also acknowledged that polarization is not an isolated occurrence. He emphasized the deeper issue at hand – the inability of societies to recognize the value of self-sacrifice and collective well-being. Instead of focusing on marginalized communities and empowering them, society tends to prioritize their own interests, exacerbating divisions and creating a sense of injustice.

In addition to the impact of social media, the Chief Justice also addressed the challenges faced the Indian judiciary system. While tribunals play a crucial role in alleviating the burden on courts and expediting justice, there is a constant struggle over appointments, leading to delays and vacancies. This raises the question of whether there is a need for the establishment of numerous tribunals if they cannot function effectively.

Moreover, the Chief Justice highlighted the importance of improving accessibility in courtrooms, particularly for differently-abled individuals. While technology has expanded access to justice, physical access to courts cannot be understated. The constant improvement of physical infrastructure is crucial to ensure equal justice for all.

In conclusion, the growth of social media and the resulting polarization demand our attention and introspection. It is imperative that we recognize the value of self-sacrifice and community goals, while also addressing the challenges faced our judicial system. Only through collective efforts can we create a more inclusive and just society.