The Growth of Social Media and the Challenges of Polarization in India

In a recent speech, Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud highlighted the impact of social media on the global polarization phenomenon, including in India. He noted that the growth of social media platforms has contributed to the sense of intolerance among communities and the polarization between the right and left, which is prevalent not only in India but also in various countries worldwide.

While many countries gained independence around the same time as India, not all were able to sustain democracy. Justice Chandrachud attributes India’s success in this regard to its pluralistic culture and its ability to engage in dialogue. He emphasizes the importance of internalizing democracy and constitutional values as well as embracing a culture of inclusion and all-encompassing humanity.

The Chief Justice also recognized the challenges faced individuals who choose a career in public service. He acknowledged the personal and professional sacrifices that come with dedicating oneself to public duty, and the delicate balance that individuals must navigate between their public responsibilities and personal aspirations.

Justice Chandrachud further emphasized the limitations of the law in creating a truly just society. While the law provides the framework for an organized discourse and the power of reason, he acknowledges that justice goes beyond the law. He emphasizes the need to tap into the innate goodness within individuals and communities to achieve justice that transcends legal boundaries.

The speech was delivered during the 45th edition of the Jamnalal Bajaj Awards, which honored individuals for their outstanding contributions to social service. The recipients included Dr. Regi George and Dr. Lalitha Regi of the Tribal Health Initiative, Dr. Ramalakshmi Datta of the Vivekananda Institute of Biotechnology, Sudha Varghese of Nari Gunjan, and Raha Naba Kumar of the Gandhi Ashram Trust.

Justice Chandrachud’s remarks shed light on the challenges posed social media and polarization in India. While recognizing India’s unique journey in sustaining democracy, he calls for a deeper understanding of the complexities involved in achieving true justice and the importance of embracing dialogue and inclusivity in working towards a more harmonious society.