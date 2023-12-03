Diversified Holdings Boosts Stake in Pinterest, Inc. as Platform Continues to Grow

Diversified investment firm Polar Capital Holdings Plc significantly increased its stake in Pinterest, Inc. during the second quarter of this year, according to the company’s recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired an additional 484,902 shares, resulting in a 25.3% boost in its stake. With 2,404,929 shares in total, Polar Capital Holdings now owns 0.36% of Pinterest, worth an estimated $65,751,000.

Other hedge funds and institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in Pinterest. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in the company during the first quarter, while Compass Wealth Management LLC and BOKF NA acquired new positions during the second and first quarters, respectively. Pinnacle Holdings LLC also bought a new position in the first quarter, while Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC substantially increased its stake in the same period.

Pinterest, Inc. has been enjoying healthy price performance on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Recently, the company’s stock reached $34.79 during trading hours, with 12,507,297 shares exchanged. Pinterest’s one-year low stands at $20.60, while its one-year high is $35.03. With a 50-day moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34, Pinterest has demonstrated stability in the market.

In its most recent quarterly earnings report, Pinterest surpassed the consensus estimate reporting earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the quarter. Analysts predict that for the current fiscal year, Pinterest will post earnings per share of 0.11. Several financial institutions have weighed in on Pinterest’s performance, with Royal Bank of Canada, Jefferies Financial Group, and Rosenblatt Securities all raising their target prices for the company’s stock. Wall Street analysts have accorded Pinterest an average rating of “Moderate Buy” with a consensus target price of $34.34.

