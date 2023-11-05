New Generation of MotoGP Teams Prioritize Control and Accountability

A new era is dawning in the world of MotoGP as an increasing number of teams prioritize control and accountability over their riders’ actions. Among them is the European team KTM, which has gained a reputation for its direct and uncompromising approach.

Pol Espargaro, a MotoGP veteran who will transition into a test rider role next season, shared his experience with KTM and its stringent control measures. Unlike Japanese teams that are often more lenient, KTM leaves no room for ambiguity. Espargaro revealed that he had to give up social media due to the team’s relentless monitoring and feedback. They held him accountable for his actions, scrutinizing his every move and reminding him of missed opportunities.

Reflecting on Johann Zarco’s brief stint with KTM in 2019, Espargaro highlighted the team’s uncompromising nature. Zarco, a highly regarded rider, had a tumultuous time during his short tenure with the Austrian outfit. The team’s no-nonsense approach proved devastating for Zarco, as he struggled to adapt and ultimately severed ties with the team. This demonstrates the uncompromising nature of teams like KTM, where riders are constantly pushed to their limits.

This growing emphasis on control and directness signifies a shift in MotoGP team management. With increasing investments and high stakes, teams are seeking to maximize their riders’ potential eliminating distractions and holding them accountable. The days of lenient approaches are giving way to a new generation of teams that prioritize discipline, consistency, and results.

FAQ:

Q: What is KTM known for in MotoGP?

A: KTM is known for its strong control measures and accountability for riders’ actions.

Q: How did KTM’s control affect Pol Espargaro?

A: Pol Espargaro had to give up social media due to KTM’s strict monitoring and feedback.

Q: What happened to Johann Zarco during his time with KTM?

A: Johann Zarco struggled to adapt to KTM’s uncompromising approach and subsequently ended his partnership with the team.