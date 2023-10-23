The Pokémon Company Releases Bizarre American Psycho-Inspired Ad

The Pokémon Company has released a peculiar commercial that recreates a scene from the 2000 horror movie and social satire American Psycho. The ad, which can be viewed on TikTok, features Pokémon hand puppets portraying characters from the film. The purpose of the ad is to promote a new trading card featuring gym leader Larry from Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. The trading card is included in the upcoming Paradox Rift expansion. While the ad is an effort to appeal to older fans of Pokémon, it does not reference any violent scenes from the movie. Instead, it depicts the puppets awkwardly displaying the Larry card in a scene reminiscent of the business card exchange in American Psycho. The ad has garnered positive feedback from fans and has also helped promote the sale of the puppets, which are available for purchase.

The Pokémon Company’s decision to create this unconventional advertisement is both surprising and humorous. It may have been inspired YouTube videos where people replace the business card scene from American Psycho with Pokémon cards. Another possible interpretation is that the advertisement is highlighting the resemblance between Larry and the business-oriented characters in American Psycho, although Larry’s character does not demonstrate violent tendencies. Regardless of the reasoning behind the ad, it has been well-received fans.

Fans have praised the unique Pokémon/American Psycho crossover, with many expressing their enjoyment of the ad and applauding the marketing team for their creativity. Additionally, the ad has generated interest in the puppets themselves, with fans expressing a desire to purchase them. The puppets, including Marshtomp, Quagsire, and Slowpoke, are available for purchase through The Pokémon Center in the UK.

While this unusual ad may not be what one would expect from a child-friendly franchise like Pokémon, it has certainly captured the attention of fans and sparked conversation. It remains to be seen what other unexpected collaborations or promotions may be in store for Pokémon in the future.

