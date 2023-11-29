Pokémon Horizons: A Fresh Adventure Awaits on Netflix

Pokémon fans, get ready for a brand-new journey! The highly anticipated series, Pokémon Horizons: The Series, is set to make its debut on Netflix in the U.S. on February 23, 2024. This exciting release comes just two months after the series’ first English-language premiere in the UK in December 2023.

Unlike previous Pokémon series, Pokémon Horizons takes us into a post-Ash Ketchum world and introduces us to the captivating Paldea Region, home to Scarlet and Violet. While the absence of Ash may come as a surprise to some, fear not, as a new iconic duo emerges. Meet Friede, a new character, and their partner Pokémon, the enigmatic Captain Pikachu.

The series kicks off at Indigo Academy, where a young girl named Liko embarks on her Pokémon journey. Liko’s first partner Pokémon, Sprigatito, becomes her trusted companion as she faces unexpected challenges. Pursued the mysterious Explorers, Liko must protect a valuable pendant necklace that holds a secret coveted this enigmatic group. Fortunately, she finds support from the Rising Volt Tacklers, a team led Friede and Captain Pikachu, who offer her protection aboard their airship.

Meanwhile, another aspiring trainer named Roy dreams of becoming a Pokémon Trainer. Unbeknownst to Roy, an Ancient Poké Ball he carries holds a hidden secret, which adds a layer of intrigue to his journey. As Liko, Roy, and the Rising Volt Tacklers set sail for new horizons, the stage is set for remarkable discoveries and thrilling adventures.

More information about the series, including the status of the beloved Japanese opening theme, is eagerly anticipated. While it remains uncertain if the theme will remain the same for the Western release, fans are optimistic about experiencing the same captivating energy that has enraptured audiences in Japan.

