Pokemon Horizons: A New Journey Begins for U.S. Audiences

Get ready, Pokemon fans! A brand-new series is making its way to the United States next year, exclusively on Netflix. Pokemon Horizons, the highly anticipated show, has already wrapped up its first season in Japan and is now set to captivate audiences in the U.S.

Unlike its predecessors, Pokemon Horizons introduces two new protagonists, Liko and Roy. This fresh storyline takes us on a thrilling adventure with the Rising Volt Tacklers as they explore the fascinating world of Pokemon. Set in the picturesque Paldea Region, Liko and Roy encounter a wide variety of Pokemon, adding excitement and intrigue to the series.

Just like the original Pokemon titles, which were released 28 years ago, Pokemon Horizons carries on the tradition of pitting our heroes against a malevolent force. In this case, it’s the Explorers, an evil group with sinister plans involving Liko’s special pendant. But that’s not all – a legendary black Rayquaza, owned the enigmatic Lucius, also shows a keen interest in the pendant.

The mysteries surrounding the pendant and the region at large amplify the anticipation for the new series. Fans can expect a gripping storyline that delves into the secrets waiting to be uncovered.

FAQ

When will Pokemon Horizons be released in the U.S.?

Pokemon Horizons will make its US debut on Tuesday, February 27th, 2024, exclusively on Netflix.

Who are the main protagonists in Pokemon Horizons?

Liko and Roy are the new protagonists in Pokemon Horizons. They join the Rising Volt Tacklers and embark on a thrilling adventure in the world of Pokemon.

What region does Pokemon Horizons take place in?

Pokemon Horizons is set in the breathtaking Paldea Region, providing a picturesque backdrop to Liko and Roy’s journey.

Is Pokemon Horizons connected to the previous Pokemon series?

Pokemon Horizons is a standalone series and does not feature familiar characters such as Ash, Misty, or Brock. It sets a new path for the creators to explore and experiment with.

