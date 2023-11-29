New Exciting Adventures Await in Pokémon Horizons: The Series

Exciting news for Pokémon fans! The highly anticipated English dub of Pokémon Horizons: The Series is set to make its debut in the US on February 23, 2024. Fans have been eagerly waiting to meet the new cast of characters who will be leading the franchise into the future.

Pokémon Horizons has already been delighting audiences in Japan since April of this year. The show quickly gained popularity and it was only a matter of time before it made its way to English-speaking audiences. Now, the wait is finally over, and fans can look forward to embarking on thrilling adventures in the expansive Pokémon world.

The English dub of Pokémon Horizons will introduce viewers to a fresh and diverse cast of characters. Liko, voiced the talented Alejandra Reynoso, brings her unique personality and charm to the series. Sprigatito, voiced Kira Buckland, adds a touch of mischievousness to the group. Anjali Kunapaneni gives life to Roy, a character with hidden depths. And Zeno Robinson voices Fuecoco, who brings a fiery energy to the team.

Together, this new ensemble of characters will take viewers on an epic journey through multiple regions in the Pokémon world. With each new episode, there will be new challenges, friendships, and discoveries waiting to be made.

But that’s not all! Pokémon fans can also look forward to another exciting series, Pokémon Concierge, coming to Netflix in December. This stop-motion series promises to be a delightful and heartwarming addition to the Pokémon universe.

FAQ

