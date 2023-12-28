Pokémon Concierge: A Tropical Retreat for Pokémon Fans on Netflix

In a delightful new series, Pokémon fans can now experience their favorite characters in a whole new way. Pokémon Concierge, directed Iku Ogawa and written Doki Harumi, takes viewers on a tropical retreat with their beloved Pokémon. Premiering on Netflix on December 28, 2023, this series introduces Haru, a concierge at the Pokémon Resort, as she embarks on a journey filled with friendship, self-discovery, and the enchanting world of Pokémon.

Unlike traditional Pokémon battles and training, Pokémon Concierge offers a relaxing and heartwarming experience. Pikachu, Eevee, Dragonite, Magikarp, and many other fan favorites will be featured in this unique series. It is the first collaboration between Netflix and The Pokémon Company, promising a treat for Pokémon enthusiasts worldwide.

The main Pokémon in Pokémon Concierge is Psyduck, who is sure to bring a blend of silliness and adventure to the story. The Japanese voice cast includes talented actors Non, Fairouz Ai, Eita Okuno, and Yoshiko Watanabe, while the English cast members are Karen Fukuhara, Imani Hakim, Josh Keaton, and Lori Alan.

To watch Pokémon Concierge, simply head to Netflix and follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan:

– $6.99 per month (standard with Ads)

– $15.49 per month (Standard)

– $22.99 per month (Premium)

3. Create an account entering your email address and password.

4. Select your preferred payment method.

Netflix offers different plans to cater to individual preferences. The Standard with Ads Plan provides access to most movies and TV shows, though it includes ads during content. The Standard Plan removes ads and allows content downloads on two supported devices. The Premium Plan offers Ultra HD quality, up to four simultaneous device streams, content downloads on up to six devices, and the option to add extra members.

The synopsis of Pokémon Concierge sets the scene for an exciting adventure: “Welcome to Pokémon Resort, a peaceful getaway for Pokémon to relax and have fun. Which adorable guest will the new concierge, Haru, befriend and help first?”

Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Pokémon in Pokémon Concierge, streaming now on Netflix. Don’t miss this chance to unwind with your favorite Pokémon as they embark on a tropical vacation filled with fun and life lessons.