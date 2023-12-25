Pokémon Resort: A Refreshing Escape for Pokémon Fans

Pokémon Resort is the highly anticipated Netflix series that offers viewers a unique perspective on their beloved Pokémon characters. Instead of battling and training, our favorite Pokémon are taking a break on a tropical island. Directed Iku Ogawa, this collaboration between Netflix and The Pokémon Company is set to be a delightful retreat for both Pokémon enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

The release date for Pokémon Resort on Netflix is Thursday, December 28, 2023. Mark your calendars because this is a series you won’t want to miss.

The story centers around Haru, who embarks on a new adventure as a concierge at the Pokémon resort. This paradise island is where Pokémon come to unwind and relax, creating a peaceful atmosphere for both the characters and the viewers. Through her experiences working at the resort, Haru learns valuable lessons about friendship, self-discovery, and the true meaning of adventure.

The adorable Psyduck takes the spotlight as the main Pokémon in Pokémon Resort. The talented Japanese voice cast includes Non, Fairouz Ai, Eita Okuno, and Yoshiko Watanabe. For the English version, viewers can look forward to hearing the voices of Karen Fukuhara, Imani Hakim, Josh Keaton, and Lori Alan.

Streaming exclusively on Netflix, Pokémon Resort will be available for all current subscribers to enjoy on its release date. Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Pokémon as they take a well-deserved vacation and explore the bonds of friendship.

The official synopsis for Pokémon Resort sets the stage for an exciting experience: “Welcome to Pokémon Resort, a peaceful getaway for Pokémon to relax and have fun. Which adorable guest will the new concierge Haru befriend and help first?”

Get ready to escape the battle arena and embark on a serene journey with Pikachu, Eevee, and many other beloved Pokémon characters. Pokémon Resort is a must-watch series that promises to captivate fans with its heartwarming storyline and delightful animation. Don’t miss out on this tropical getaway when it premieres on Netflix on December 28, 2023.