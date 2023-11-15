New Pokémon Series “Resort Getaway” Takes Fans on a Relaxing Adventure

Netflix is teaming up with The Pokémon Company to bring fans an exciting new animated miniseries called “Resort Getaway.” Departing from the traditional Pokémon storyline, this unique show takes viewers on a relaxing adventure to a peaceful resort where Pokémon go to unwind. The four-episode series, each ranging from 14 to 20 minutes long, will be available for streaming on Netflix starting December 28th.

In “Resort Getaway,” we follow the journey of Haru, a newcomer who discovers a talent for taking care of Pokémon guests including popular characters like Pikachu, Eevee, Dragonite, and Magikarp. As Haru learns how to make her guests happy, she also discovers a new side to herself. Director Ogawa Iku and screenplay writer Doki Harumi bring this heartwarming story to life with their creative vision, while concept art and character design Uesugi Tadahiro add a visually stunning element.

Adding to the charm of the series is legendary singer Mariya Takeuchi, famous for her contributions to the Japanese music genre City Pop in the 1980s. Takeuchi performs the main theme song titled “Have a Good Time Here,” further enhancing the relaxing and enjoyable atmosphere of the show.

The voice cast for “Resort Getaway” includes talented actors from both the Japanese and English versions. Non and Karen Fukuhara lend their voices to the character of Haru, bringing depth and emotion to her story. Ai Fairouz and Imani Hakim portray Alisa, while Okuno Eita and Josh Keaton give life to the character of Tyler. Takemura Yoshiko and Lori Alan complete the cast as Watanabe.

Get ready to embark on a delightful journey to the Pokémon resort watching the official trailer. Escape the chaos of everyday life and join Haru and her Pokémon friends in “Resort Getaway.”

