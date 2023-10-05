Watch Wes Anderson’s “Poison” Streaming on Netflix

Summary: “Poison” (2023) is a darkly comic and thought-provoking short film directed Wes Anderson, adapted from Roald Dahl’s short story. It explores themes of racism, colonialism, and the power of fear. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, and Ben Kingsley. “Poison” is available to stream on Netflix. Here’s how you can watch it.

Have you heard of Wes Anderson’s latest short film, “Poison”? This film, based on Roald Dahl’s famous short story, has captivated audiences with its darkly comic and thought-provoking narrative. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch as Harry Pope, the film follows a British man living in India who believes there is a venomous snake in his stomach. He refuses to move or speak for fear of disturbing the snake.

To safely remove the serpent, Harry’s associate, Mr. Woods (played Dev Patel), seeks the help of Dr. Ganderbai (played Ben Kingsley). As the story unfolds, “Poison” takes a deep dive into themes of racism, colonialism, and the power of fear. It is a visually stunning film, showcasing Wes Anderson’s signature style.

The good news is that you can now stream “Poison” on Netflix. To watch it, simply search for the title in the Netflix search bar. You can also find it in the “New Releases” category. If you’re not yet a Netflix subscriber, here’s how you can sign up.

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan that suits you.

3. Enter your email address and password to create an account.

4. Enter your chosen payment method.

Netflix offers different payment plans, depending on your preferences. The cheapest plan ($6.99 per month) provides most of the movies and TV shows available on the platform, but it includes ads. You can watch in Full HD and on two supported devices simultaneously.

The Standard plan ($15.49 per month) is completely ad-free and allows users to download content on two supported devices. It also offers the option to add one extra member who doesn’t live in the same household.

If you want the best streaming experience, the Premium plan ($19.99 per month) is for you. It supports four devices at a time, has content displaying in Ultra HD, and allows users to download content on up to six supported devices. It also offers the option to add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Moreover, Netflix spatial audio is supported with the Premium plan.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to watch this captivating short film. Start streaming “Poison” on Netflix today and immerse yourself in Wes Anderson’s unique storytelling style.

Definitions:

– Wes Anderson: An acclaimed American filmmaker known for his distinctive visual style and quirky storytelling.

– Roald Dahl: A beloved British author known for his children’s books, including “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “Matilda.”

– Benedict Cumberbatch: A British actor known for his roles in films and TV shows such as “Sherlock” and “Doctor Strange.”

– Dev Patel: An English actor known for his roles in films such as “Slumdog Millionaire” and “Lion.”

– Ben Kingsley: A British actor known for his Oscar-winning performance in “Gandhi” and his roles in films such as “Schindler’s List” and “Iron Man 3.”

– Netflix: A popular streaming service that offers a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content.

Sources:

– “Poison” (2023) – IMDb

– Netflix