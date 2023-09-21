Conservative MPs Reminded of “Mandatory” Caucus Meeting as Gender Ideology Protests Erupt

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s office sent a memo to MPs, reminding them of the “mandatory” caucus meeting as protesters gathered outside Parliament to protest against what they referred to as “gender ideology” in Canadian schools.

The memo, obtained Global News, also included Poilievre’s previous comments on “parental rights” and the New Brunswick government’s decision to require parental notification if a child wishes to use a preferred name or pronoun while in school.

The memo emphasized that Conservative MPs should refrain from talking to the media or posting on social media about the issue. It acknowledged that protesters have the right to assemble and express their views.

Protests and counter-protests took place in several cities across Canada, with organizers opposing educating students about sexual orientation and gender identity, using preferred pronouns, and having “mixed bathrooms in schools.” These grievances align with steps taken some Canadian provinces and several U.S. states that target the rights of transgender individuals.

In response, counter-protesters and progressive politicians expressed support for the LGBTQ2 community, condemning transphobia, homophobia, and biphobia. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh both voiced their solidarity with the trans community.

Conservative MPs have been more muted in their public comments on the protests, but the social conservative movement within the party has rallied around “parental rights” issues in the past. At the recent Conservative party policy convention, delegates voted to restrict gender-affirming care for minors and affirm support for “single-sex spaces.”

It is common for political offices to issue talking points to MPs on prominent issues, and Poilievre’s office routinely provides them. The memo included Poilievre’s previous statements on parental rights, emphasizing that parents should have the final say on the values and lessons taught to their children.

Sources:

– Global News