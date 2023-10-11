Poignant final video of comedian Cal Wilson shows her playful spirit as cause of death is reported

A final video posted beloved comedian Cal Wilson has been circulating online, showcasing her fun-loving and colorful personality. The video was shared shortly before her untimely death at the age of 53, following a brief illness. Wilson, known for her stand-up comedy and television hosting, had been actively posting on TikTok until the end of July. It has since been revealed that she had been diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

In the final video, Wilson can be seen interacting with one of her cherished pet cats, who jumps onto her back to collect a snack. The video captured her infectious laughter as she shares the moment with her furry friend. Fans of Wilson flooded her TikTok page with emotional comments and tributes following the news of her passing.

Wilson’s death has left a void in the comedy community, as she was remembered as a brilliant writer, a talented performer, and an incredibly generous and kind individual. The news of her passing was announced her management agency, Token Artists, and tributes poured in from fellow comedians and celebrities, including Rebel Wilson and Magda Szubanski.

Cal Wilson was not only known for her comedic talents but also for her role as the host of Foxtel’s Great Australian Bake Off. She brought her unique sparkle to the show and captured the hearts of both the cast and the audience. Her death has left a lasting impact on the Australian comedy scene and she will be greatly missed all who knew her.

