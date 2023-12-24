Self-Published Poet Donna Ashworth Finds Success in New Era of Poetry

According to the latest reports, the Scottish poet Donna Ashworth has achieved unprecedented success with her self-published books. At the end of 2023, Ashworth had an astonishing five of her books in the Top 20 poetry chart, with three of them ranking in the top five. Her hardback anthologies have sold nearly 70,000 copies this year, captivating a new generation of readers who appreciate her unique insights into life and its ups and downs.

What makes Ashworth’s achievements even more impressive is her rise to fame through social media. With 1 million Facebook followers and 200,000 Instagram readers, she has built a dedicated fan base that resonates with her authentic and relatable poetry. Her success mirrors the current popularity of poetry, with sales reaching their highest levels in a decade.

However, despite this surge in popularity, there is some concern within the poetry industry. The Caffè Nero Book Awards, which replaced the Costas this year, did not include a poetry section. This decision has disappointed many poets and readers who believe that poetry deserves recognition in its own right.

Donna Ashworth’s journey to success has been a varied one. After a career in the music industry and as a magazine editor and children’s play center owner, she turned to writing poetry. Starting with a poetry blog on Facebook in 2018, she gained traction when her poem “History Will Remember When The World Stopped” went viral after being read online Michael Sheen and Griff Rhys Jones.

Ashworth’s writing style, which she describes as “self-help in poetry,” speaks to a growing interest in meditation, mindfulness, and self-care. She is part of a movement known as Instapoetry, where short and direct verses are shared online. This genre gained popularity with Rupi Kaur’s Milk and Honey in 2015 and has since produced several bestselling anthologies.

Publishing director Susanna Abbott of Black & White recognized Ashworth’s potential based on her social media presence and self-published books. Ashworth’s ability to connect with her predominantly female audience resonated with Abbott, who believed in her authenticity and compassion. Now, Ashworth’s books can be found in various retail stores and are selling well.

The landscape of poetry has undoubtedly changed in recent years. Social media platforms like Instagram have allowed more poets to reach wider audiences, and the content has diversified. Poetry now includes shared experiences and timely reflections on the human condition. Additionally, poetry is being published in pamphlet form and addressing current events more quickly than books or plays can.

While some critics argue that the rise of “self-help” poetry diminishes the literary value of the genre, the overall impact has been positive for poetry as a whole. The popularity of poets like Donna Ashworth has brought attention to the art form and brought in new readers. Poetry continues to evolve and appeal to a younger and more diverse demographic.

As the poetry scene continues to thrive and evolve, it’s clear that Donna Ashworth’s success is just the beginning of a new era for the genre. With more voices being heard and a growing readership, poetry is proving its staying power and relevance in the literary world.