WhatsApp Beta Testing New PIN Feature to Protect Chats

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that will provide an additional layer of security for users’ chats. The feature allows users to set a separate PIN to protect individual chats, which is different from the PIN used to unlock their mobile device. This means that even if someone gains access to the device’s unlock PIN, they will not be able to access the protected chats.

The new PIN feature is currently being tested in the beta version 2.23.21.8 of WhatsApp for Android. However, it is still under development and will need to go through further testing before being released to all users in the stable version of the application.

Currently, there are already various methods available to protect WhatsApp chats, such as using a generic PIN or the device’s lock PIN, as well as more secure options like fingerprint or facial recognition. However, the ability to set a separate PIN specifically for chats adds an extra level of privacy and reduces the risk of unauthorized access.

Protecting chats from prying eyes is essential, especially when others may know our device unlock PIN for practical reasons. The new PIN feature will provide users with an additional layer of security, ensuring that only authorized individuals can access their protected chats.

WhatsApp, now owned Meta, continues to introduce new features and improvements to make the app available on a wider range of devices. In addition to the PIN feature, WhatsApp is also working on supporting the app on tablets, including both Android and iPad devices. Users can expect these new updates to be rolled out in the coming weeks.

Sources: none